Xinjiang experts, scholars reject "forced labor" lies

Xinhua) 08:21, November 09, 2021

Amar Aziz takes a nap in a cotton pile in Toyboldi Town of Xayar County, Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2021.(Xinhua/Ma Kai)

URUMQI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Twelve experts and scholars from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region debunked fallacies about "forced labor" in Xinjiang at a symposium held in Urumqi, the region's capital, on Sunday.

They pointed out that some Western politicians lied to scuttle the prosperity and stability of Xinjiang.

Rehemutula Aishan, a professor with the school of history, Xinjiang University, said company employees, regardless of their ethnic groups, race, gender or religious belief, have labor contracts with employers and receive remuneration on the basis of equality, free will and consensus through consultation in accordance with China's laws and regulations.

"Workers of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang always choose jobs of their own volition, and they have complete freedom to choose their place of employment," he said.

Buhejer Abula, vice dean of the school of economics and management, Xinjiang Agricultural University, is a Uygur professor who has long been involved in the study of agriculture and rural economy in Xinjiang.

She said workers of all ethnic groups enjoy the rights of labor remuneration, rest and vacation, work safety and health protection, and their rights and interests are respected and guaranteed in keeping with the law.

She added the United States, which has always claimed a sound labor law system, still has not signed three important legal documents on forced labor issues. This shows the poor record of the United States in protecting labor rights, she noted.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)