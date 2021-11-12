Home>>
How CNN lies about Uygurs in Xinjiang
(China Daily) 16:10, November 12, 2021
CNN's interview video with a Xinjiang detective is one more farce. China Daily talks with a real police officer and finds it is another common stunt perpetrated by many in Western media — portraying an unverified account as 100% truthful. The disinformation is playing a dangerous game with real people’s lives.
