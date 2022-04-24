China's road freight volume slightly up in Q1

Xinhua) 08:25, April 24, 2022

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China's road freight volume rose 0.4 percent year on year in the first quarter of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

More than 8.15 billion tonnes of road cargo were transported in the period, according to the ministry.

In March alone, China's road freight volume came in at around 3.14 billion tonnes, said the ministry.

Northwest China's Qinghai Province led the expansion among 31 provincial-level regions, reporting year-on-year growth of 26.8 percent in the first three months, followed by the Shanxi and Shandong provinces.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)