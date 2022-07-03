China's rail freight volume up 5.5 percent in H1
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China's rail cargo volume, a key indicator of economic activities, rose 5.5 percent year on year in the first half of 2022, said the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) on Saturday.
A total of 1.95 billion tonnes of cargo was transported through China's railways during this period, 102 million tonnes more than that in the same period last year, according to the company.
Coal used for power generation carried via railways totaled 690 million tonnes, up 9.1 percent year on year.
During the first half of the year, the number of China-Europe freight train trips rose 2 percent year on year to 7,473. The trains carried 720,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers, up 2.6 percent from a year earlier.
Photos
Related Stories
- New channel of China-Europe Land-Sea Express Line launched between Italy, Slovenia
- China's road freight volume drops in first five months
- Shenyang East Railway Station sees 100th China-Europe freight train pull out
- China's rail-freight volume refreshes single-month record in May
- China's road freight volume slightly up in Q1
- Land-sea freight service adds new route to central China
- China's rail freight volume up 2.8 pct in Q1
- China's waterway freight, passenger volumes rise in January
- China's Ningxia launches China-Laos int'l freight train service
- Freight trains revive ancient Silk Road to boost Asia-Europe trade
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.