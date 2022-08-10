Home>>
NE China ports handle over 3,100 China-Europe freight train trips
(Xinhua) 14:29, August 10, 2022
HARBIN, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's ports of Manzhouli and Suifenhe on the China-Russia border have seen over 3,100 China-Europe freight train trips in the first seven months of this year, according to the China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd.
During the period, the two ports handled 3,132 China-Europe freight train trips with 299,808 TEUs of goods, up 16.4 percent and 16.2 percent year on year, respectively.
At present, 22 China-Europe freight train routes pass through the two ports.
