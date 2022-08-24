New freight train route links NW China's Shaanxi with Vietnam
A China-Vietnam freight train pulls out of Xi'an international port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 23, 2022. The freight train left the Xi'an international port in Shaanxi Province on Tuesday for Vietnam's Hanoi, marking the first China-Vietnam freight train route connecting Shaanxi and Vietnam.
The train was loaded with 41 carriages of asbestos which were transported from Kazakhstan to Xi'an via the China-Europe freight train service. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
XI'AN, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- A freight train left the Xi'an international port in northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Tuesday for Vietnam's Hanoi, marking the first China-Vietnam freight train route connecting Shaanxi and Vietnam.
The train was loaded with 41 carriages of asbestos which were transported from Kazakhstan to Xi'an via the China-Europe freight train service.
In the past, it would take about 20 days to transport goods from Xi'an to Vietnam via the traditional rail-sea combined transportation. Thanks to the China-Vietnam freight train route via Guangxi's Pingxiang port, the journey is shortened to eight days covering 2,384 km.
The total trade volume between China and ASEAN in the first seven months of this year amounted to 3.53 trillion yuan (about 514.3 billion U.S. dollars).
With reduced transport time, the new freight train service will enable Chinese enterprises to expand their presence in the ASEAN market.
Photos
