China-Europe freight train from Turkmenistan arrives at China's Xi'an

Xinhua) 09:58, September 01, 2022

A China-Europe freight train arrives at Xi'an international port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 31, 2022. The freight train loaded with raw materials of liquorice, a Chinese medicinal herb, which departed from Turkmenistan, arrived at the Xi'an international port in Shaanxi Province on Wednesday. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

A China-Europe freight train arrives at Xi'an international port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 31, 2022. The freight train loaded with raw materials of liquorice, a Chinese medicinal herb, which departed from Turkmenistan, arrived at the Xi'an international port in Shaanxi Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A China-Europe freight train arrives at Xi'an international port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 31, 2022. The freight train loaded with raw materials of liquorice, a Chinese medicinal herb, which departed from Turkmenistan, arrived at the Xi'an international port in Shaanxi Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A China-Europe freight train arrives at Xi'an international port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 31, 2022. The freight train loaded with raw materials of liquorice, a Chinese medicinal herb, which departed from Turkmenistan, arrived at the Xi'an international port in Shaanxi Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2022 shows a China-Europe freight train arriving at Xi'an international port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The freight train loaded with raw materials of liquorice, a Chinese medicinal herb, which departed from Turkmenistan, arrived at the Xi'an international port in Shaanxi Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A China-Europe freight train arrives at Xi'an international port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 31, 2022. The freight train loaded with raw materials of liquorice, a Chinese medicinal herb, which departed from Turkmenistan, arrived at the Xi'an international port in Shaanxi Province on Wednesday. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2022 shows a China-Europe freight train arriving at Xi'an international port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The freight train loaded with raw materials of liquorice, a Chinese medicinal herb, which departed from Turkmenistan, arrived at the Xi'an international port in Shaanxi Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A China-Europe freight train arrives at Xi'an international port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 31, 2022. The freight train loaded with raw materials of liquorice, a Chinese medicinal herb, which departed from Turkmenistan, arrived at the Xi'an international port in Shaanxi Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2022 shows a China-Europe freight train arriving at Xi'an international port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The freight train loaded with raw materials of liquorice, a Chinese medicinal herb, which departed from Turkmenistan, arrived at the Xi'an international port in Shaanxi Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 31, 2022 shows a China-Europe freight train arriving at Xi'an international port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The freight train loaded with raw materials of liquorice, a Chinese medicinal herb, which departed from Turkmenistan, arrived at the Xi'an international port in Shaanxi Province on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)