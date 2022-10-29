Home>>
China's road freight volume drops in first 9 months
(Xinhua) 14:14, October 29, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's road freight volume fell 4.4 percent year on year in the first nine months of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.
About 27.65 billion tonnes of road cargo was transported during this period, according to the ministry.
In September alone, China's road freight volume topped 3.37 billion tonnes, the ministry said.
Bucking the overall trend, the northwestern province of Qinghai recorded the biggest increase in road freight volume, up 11.9 percent year on year.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2nd "Jinbo" China-Europe freight train takes off from Hamburg to CIIE in Shanghai
- China-Europe freight train from Turkmenistan arrives at China's Xi'an
- China-Europe freight trains lead countries onto fast track of win-win cooperation
- New freight train route links NW China's Shaanxi with Vietnam
- Northeast China port sees surge in China-Europe freight train trips
- NE China ports handle over 3,100 China-Europe freight train trips
- China-Europe freight train services see a sharp rise in July
- China's coastal bulk freight index down in June
- China's rail freight volume up 5.5 percent in H1
- New channel of China-Europe Land-Sea Express Line launched between Italy, Slovenia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.