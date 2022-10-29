China's road freight volume drops in first 9 months

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's road freight volume fell 4.4 percent year on year in the first nine months of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

About 27.65 billion tonnes of road cargo was transported during this period, according to the ministry.

In September alone, China's road freight volume topped 3.37 billion tonnes, the ministry said.

Bucking the overall trend, the northwestern province of Qinghai recorded the biggest increase in road freight volume, up 11.9 percent year on year.

