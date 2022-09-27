2nd "Jinbo" China-Europe freight train takes off from Hamburg to CIIE in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:34, September 27, 2022

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The second "Jinbo" China-Europe freight train left the northern German city of Hamburg on Monday for Shanghai in China, carrying exhibits to the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

"Jinbo" is short for CIIE in Chinese. Fourteen containers filled with products to be displayed at the CIIE are en route via Poland, Belarus, Russia, the Chinese land port of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to Shanghai.

The products include automotive parts, mechanical components and concentrated cleaning fluids, according to Alexander Thonert, business development manager of InterRail Europe GmbH.

Jin Wei, consul of the Chinese Consulate General in Hamburg, said that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Germany. The second "Jinbo" train leaving Hamburg celebrates 36 years of friendship between Shanghai and Hamburg. It also proves that China's open doors will never be closed and that Sino-German cooperation is here to stay, he added.

The first "Jinbo" China-Europe freight train delivered products to CIIE in Shanghai from Hamburg last October.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)