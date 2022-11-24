China-Europe freight train No. X8151 leaves from Xi'an
Train No. X8151, a China-Europe freight train, leaves from Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 23, 2022. The train No. X8151, fully loaded with home appliances products, departed from Xi'an to Europe on Wednesday, marking the 4,000th trip of China-Europe freight train made from Shaanxi in 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 23, 2022 shows the train No. X8151, a China-Europe freight train, getting ready to leave from Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The train No. X8151, fully loaded with home appliances products, departed from Xi'an to Europe on Wednesday, marking the 4,000th trip of China-Europe freight train made from Shaanxi in 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Train No. X8151, a China-Europe freight train, gets ready to leave from Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 23, 2022. The train No. X8151, fully loaded with home appliances products, departed from Xi'an to Europe on Wednesday, marking the 4,000th trip of China-Europe freight train made from Shaanxi in 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Train No. X8151, a China-Europe freight train, gets ready to leave from Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 23, 2022. The train No. X8151, fully loaded with home appliances products, departed from Xi'an to Europe on Wednesday, marking the 4,000th trip of China-Europe freight train made from Shaanxi in 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Train No. X8151, a China-Europe freight train, gets ready to leave from Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 23, 2022. The train No. X8151, fully loaded with home appliances products, departed from Xi'an to Europe on Wednesday, marking the 4,000th trip of China-Europe freight train made from Shaanxi in 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's road freight volume drops in first 9 months
- 2nd "Jinbo" China-Europe freight train takes off from Hamburg to CIIE in Shanghai
- China-Europe freight train from Turkmenistan arrives at China's Xi'an
- China-Europe freight trains lead countries onto fast track of win-win cooperation
- New freight train route links NW China's Shaanxi with Vietnam
- Northeast China port sees surge in China-Europe freight train trips
- NE China ports handle over 3,100 China-Europe freight train trips
- China-Europe freight train services see a sharp rise in July
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.