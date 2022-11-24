China-Europe freight train No. X8151 leaves from Xi'an

Xinhua) 10:36, November 24, 2022

Train No. X8151, a China-Europe freight train, leaves from Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 23, 2022. The train No. X8151, fully loaded with home appliances products, departed from Xi'an to Europe on Wednesday, marking the 4,000th trip of China-Europe freight train made from Shaanxi in 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

