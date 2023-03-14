Henan launches new freight route to Miami

Ecns.cn) 15:30, March 14, 2023

A container ship leaves Zhoukou Central Port in central China’s Henan Province, March 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Lei)

The containers, loaded with 130 tons of dehydrated vegetables and seasoning, leave Zhoukou Central Port on Monday and will arrive at Miami Port after a 45-day voyage.

