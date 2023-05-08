China sees increase in urban rail transit passenger trips in April

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China saw an increase in passenger trips in its urban rail transit networks in April, official data showed.

The country's rail transit lines in urban areas registered 2.53 billion passenger trips last month, surging 95.8 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

The figure represented an increase of 27.3 percent compared with the average monthly passenger trips in 2019, according to the data.

At the end of April, China had 292 urban rail transit lines in operation in 54 cities, with a total length of 9,652.6 km, according to the ministry.

