China's road logistics price index edges down in June

Xinhua) 09:42, July 27, 2023

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China's road logistics price index edged down in June as the growth of supply surpassed that of demand, industry data showed.

The index came in at 102.4 last month, dipping 0.17 percent from the previous month and down 0.32 percent year on year, according to a survey jointly conducted by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Guangdong Lin'an Logistics Group.

The sub-index for full-truckload logistics, which mainly measures bulk commodity and regional transportation, fell 0.19 percent month on month, a decrease of 0.33 percent from the same period last year, according to the survey.

It predicted that the index is likely to fluctuate at a low level in the future, given that high temperatures and unfavorable weather conditions in multiple regions will affect road transportation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)