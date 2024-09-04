Beijing Xiangshan Forum to open next week

Xinhua) 18:23, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- More than 500 participants from over 90 official delegations have confirmed their attendance at the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum scheduled for Sept. 12-14 as of Tuesday, according to the organizer of the forum.

Wu Jiangang, a member of the preparatory work committee for the forum, said during a press briefing on Wednesday that more than 30 defense ministers and chiefs of defense force are among the participants.

More than 200 experts from home and abroad will also participate in the event, Wu noted.

Themed "Promoting Peace for a Shared Future," this year's forum consists of four plenary sessions, eight special sessions, as well as other feature activities.

While continuing to provide an equal dialogue and collective voice platform for developing countries and small and medium-sized countries, the forum further expands the participation of developed countries such as European countries and the United States, as well as major emerging countries, Wu said, noting that this concerted effort will facilitate both South-South cooperation and North-South cooperation.

Initiated in 2006, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum is a high-level security and defense forum in Asia-Pacific with significant international influence.

