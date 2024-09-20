Performance staged to celebrate 2024 Beijing Culture Forum
Artists perform to celebrate the 2024 Beijing Culture Forum in Beijing, Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
The 2024 Beijing Culture Forum, themed "Enhance Cultural Exchanges for Common Progress", opened on Thursday and will run until Saturday.
