Couple recreates Beijing's Central Axis in 130,000 building blocks

(People's Daily App) 16:26, September 19, 2024

The Central Axis of Beijing, a 7.8-kilometer stretch through the city's heart, was recently designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It covers a range of ancient architecture, from the Bell and Drum Towers in the north to Yongdingmen in the south, showcasing China's imperial dynastic system and urban planning traditions. A local couple has brought new life to this iconic area by recreating it with 130,000 building blocks, adding a creative twist to the Central Axis's recent World Heritage recognition.

