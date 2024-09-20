Opening ceremony of International Teqball Research Centre held in Beijing

Xinhua) 16:06, September 20, 2024

Gabor Borsanyi (L), President of the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ), attends the opening ceremony of the International Teqball Research Centre at the Capital University of Physical Education and Sports in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Gabor Borsanyi, President of the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ), plays teqball with local students during the opening ceremony of the International Teqball Research Centre at the Capital University of Physical Education and Sports in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

President Gabor Borsanyi (front, 2nd L) and Secretary General Laszlo Vajda (front, 1st L) of the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ), play teqball with local students during the opening ceremony of the International Teqball Research Centre at the Capital University of Physical Education and Sports in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)