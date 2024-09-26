"Flower basket" decorates Tian'anmen Square ahead of National Day holiday
This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2024 shows a "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. The 18-meter-tall display in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2024 shows a "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. The 18-meter-tall display in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
People visit a "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2024. The 18-meter-tall display in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
People visit a "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2024. The 18-meter-tall display in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
People pose for photo with a "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2024. The 18-meter-tall display in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square is seen with the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2024. The 18-meter-tall display in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
