"Flower basket" decorates Tian'anmen Square ahead of National Day holiday

Xinhua) 08:12, September 26, 2024

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2024 shows a "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. The 18-meter-tall display in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2024 shows a "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. The 18-meter-tall display in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2024 shows a "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. The 18-meter-tall display in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People visit a "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2024. The 18-meter-tall display in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People visit a "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2024. The 18-meter-tall display in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People pose for photo with a "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2024. The 18-meter-tall display in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2024 shows a "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. The 18-meter-tall display in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A "flower basket" at Tian'anmen Square is seen with the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2024. The 18-meter-tall display in the shape of a flower basket is placed at Tian'anmen Square as a decoration for the upcoming National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)