People in Beijing embrace early Spring Festival vibes

A visitor takes a photo at the Spring Festival exhibition at the China National Arts and Crafts Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

While the Spring Festival is still over a month away, the first festive signs are quietly emerging throughout Beijing. At the China National Arts and Crafts Museum, a Spring Festival exhibition opened to highlight the rich and diverse cultural practices of the holiday.

At the museum, electronic fireworks are on display, and lanterns of various styles hang high. Vibrant decorations showcase the unique Spring Festival customs from different regions and highlight diverse traditional practices. Filled with visitors, enthusiastic attendees participate in a variety of festive activities, embracing early Spring Festival vibes. The museum buzzes with the lively atmosphere of the Spring Festival, presenting the rich cultural heritage and the excitement that the season brings. Every corner of the museum is adorned with festive decorations, creating a vivid tapestry of anticipation and joy as the city eagerly awaits the arrival of the Chinese New Year.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscribed Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional new year, on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"The Spring Festival is the most important traditional holiday in China, and the 2025 Spring Festival is especially meaningful because the festival has been listed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," said a visitor who brought her daughter to the exhibition. "I brought my daughter here to experience the rich Spring Festival practices, some of which we cannot engage in elsewhere in Beijing."

Visitors take a photo at the Spring Festival exhibition at the China National Arts and Crafts Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

A visitor teaches her daughter to write "Fu" characters (meaning blessings) on red paper squares for decoration at the Spring Festival Exhibition at the China National Arts and Crafts Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec.26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

A child writes "Fu" characters (meaning blessings) on red paper squares for decoration at the Spring Festival Exhibition at the China National Arts and Crafts Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

A couple solves lantern riddles at the Spring Festival Exhibition at the China National Arts and Crafts Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

A visitor takes a picture of snake-themed exhibits at the Spring Festival Exhibition at the China National Arts and Crafts Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

A visitor takes a photo at the Spring Festival exhibition at the China National Arts and Crafts Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

A visitor enjoys the electronic firework display at the Spring Festival Exhibition at the China National Arts and Crafts Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

A visitor plays touhu, a traditional Chinese celebratory activity, at the Spring Festival Exhibition at the China National Arts and Crafts Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec.26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

Lanterns were hung at the Spring Festival Exhibition at the China National Arts and Crafts Museum to celebrate the festival in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)