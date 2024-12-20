China to promote Spring Festival-themed shows, events in museums

Xinhua) 11:19, December 20, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's National Cultural Heritage Administration has issued a circular to promote Spring Festival-themed exhibitions and activities in museums as the Year of the Snake approaches.

Rooted in Chinese culture with various forms of celebration, the Spring Festival marks the first day of the lunar calendar, symbolizing renewal and family unity.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has inscribed "Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional new year" on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The circular outlines efforts to highlight the zodiac sign of the snake, promoting the integration of cultural heritage exhibitions and events with the traditional Chinese calendar, zodiac customs, folk art and other forms of intangible cultural heritage.

Through various forms of cultural activities, the vibrant essence of the Chinese New Year culture should be fully showcased to boost the festive spirit, according to the circular.

The circular also called on localities to leverage their unique cultural resources and organize a series of exhibitions and related activities to enrich people's cultural lives.

The upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29, 2025.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)