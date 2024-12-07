Spring Festival -- from traditional Chinese festival to world intangible heritage

09:33, December 07, 2024 By Xinhua writers Tan Huiting, Zhu Yubo, Zhou Yongsui

Residents shop for Spring Festival decorations at a market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Hao Yaxin/Xinhua)

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Amid enthusiastic applause and the symbolic strike of a gavel, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday officially announced the recognition of the Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional new year, as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The announcement was made at the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage in Asuncion, Paraguay, underscoring the global importance of this unique traditional festival.

China now boasts 44 cultural elements or practices, the most of the kind worldwide, on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list with this fresh addition, which reinforces the festival's legacy as a symbol of joy, unity, and shared human values.

TRADITIONAL FESTIVAL GOES GLOBAL

Rooted in the Chinese culture with celebrations of various forms, the Spring Festival marks the first day of the lunar calendar and symbolizes renewal and family unity. It is a time to bid farewell to winter and welcome spring through cherished traditions such as spring cleaning, red decorations symbolizing prosperity, and festive family feasts.

The festival's iconic dragon and lion dances, accompanied by rhythmic drumbeats, are believed to ward off evil spirits and bring blessings. These vibrant performances have become synonymous with the celebration, captivating audiences around the world. From bustling Chinatowns in New York and London to community events across Africa and South America, the festival's influence transcends cultural and geographical boundaries.

At the UNESCO session, vivid displays brought the festival's rich traditions to life. Delegates from various countries congratulated the Chinese delegation, with many extending greetings in Mandarin: "Chun Jie Kuai Le (Happy Spring Festival)."

A video on the Spring Festival is played during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Asuncion, Paraguay, Dec. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Yubo)

The festival's international appeal was evident in celebrations around the globe. In Brazil, this year's festivities coincided with the 50th anniversary of the China-Brazil diplomatic ties.

"For us, the Spring Festival is very important. It's on our calendar and reinforces the brotherhood between peoples," said Andre Alliana, secretary of tourism for Foz do Iguacu, Brazil.

Pamela Cristales, executive director of the Confucius Institute at the Autonomous University of Yucatan (UADY) in Mexico, highlighted the festival's appeal. She noted that at the UADY alone, the festival draws thousands of people keen to learn about traditions like the Chinese zodiac and purification rituals.

"This is a festival that extends beyond a single day; it involves weeks of preparation and reflects values such as filial piety and community spirit," said Cristales.

UNIVERSAL CELEBRATION OF UNITY AND JOY

More than just a cultural tradition, the Spring Festival serves as a global celebration of unity and joy. Through vibrant parades, culinary fairs, and workshops on Chinese crafts, it invites people from all walks of life to experience its inclusive and festive spirit.

Among the festival's cherished traditions is the giving of red envelopes, or "hongbao," symbolizing wishes for good fortune and blessings in the new year. The color red dominates the festival's decor, representing happiness, family reunions, and collective celebration.

"Red represents wishes for happiness and good fortune, symbolizing family reunions and the joy of togetherness," said Ribeiro Silva, a young musician from Sao Paulo. "During the Spring Festival, these values hold special importance."

People show dragon head-shaped headwear they made during celebrations for the Spring Festival in Recife, Brazil, Feb. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)

The festivities often culminate in grand cultural showcases. This February, the New York Philharmonic illuminated Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall with a spectacular concert celebrating the Year of the Dragon. Marking its 12th consecutive Lunar New Year concert, the event has become a highlight on the orchestra's calendar.

Gary Ginstling, president and CEO of the philharmonic, described the event as "one of the high points on our schedule, welcoming audiences from around the world."

In Chicago, thousands gathered in Chinatown for a lively parade featuring dazzling dragon dances. Dale Adele, a pilot, shared his pride in his 14-year-old son, who spent six months preparing to perform in the parade.

"He's learning Chinese in school and wants to go to a good engineering school in China," said Adele, pointing to the festival's role in inspiring cross-cultural aspirations.

HERITAGE THROUGH GENERATIONS

The inclusion of the Spring Festival on UNESCO's Representative List highlights the importance of preserving intangible cultural heritage. China's efforts to document, promote, and share its traditions have been widely recognized as a model for global cultural preservation.

"China has cultural policies worthy of recognition," said Nancy Ovelar de Gorostiaga, Paraguay's permanent representative to UNESCO and chair of the meeting. "China is always present in cultural movements and is visible, so we value that and believe that it is the example that many countries should follow in order to try to safeguard their heritage, culture and traditions," she said.

China's initiatives, including digitalization and cultural exchange programs, help ensure that traditions like the Spring Festival remain vibrant in the modern world.

"These efforts inspire countries with rich cultural traditions to actively protect their heritage," noted Jose Luis Punzo, a researcher at Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The festival is gaining traction across the world and serves as a call for other nations to prioritize cultural preservation.

This photo taken on Feb. 8, 2024 shows the Empire State Building lit up in red for the Spring Festival in New York, the United States. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

"We know that China is a country that actively participates in cultural conventions, and we celebrate that," said de Gorostiaga. "This is a strong point of Chinese culture, and their effort to preserve their identity, culture, and heritage serves as an example for many countries."

For Luis Antonio Paulino, director of the Confucius Institute at Sao Paulo State University in Brazil, adding the Spring Festival to the UNESCO list is about "preserving the history of humanity itself." Dating back thousands of years, the festival continues to connect people across the globe.

In an increasingly divided world, the Spring Festival stands as a powerful reminder of humanity's shared values. As the Year of the Snake approaches, the festival promises to bring even more joy and unity. UNESCO's recognition marks the beginning of a new chapter, ensuring that these traditions will inspire generations to come.

"Each element, each heritage, is important," de Gorostiaga said. "And Chinese culture, of course, is an ancient and beautiful culture that transmits many values to us."

