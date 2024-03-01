Scenic area in C China's Luoyang hosts activities to celebrate Spring Festival

People's Daily Online) 13:52, March 01, 2024

A performance is held at the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, during the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo courtesy of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City)

During the Spring Festival holiday in 2024, the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, hosted a variety of celebratory activities. The performances showcased cultural inheritance and attracted visitors from across the country with their diverse cultural and tourism experiences.

