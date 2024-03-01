Home>>
Scenic area in C China's Luoyang hosts activities to celebrate Spring Festival
(People's Daily Online) 13:52, March 01, 2024
|A performance is held at the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, during the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo courtesy of the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City)
During the Spring Festival holiday in 2024, the National Archaeological Site Park of Sui-Tang Luoyang City in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, hosted a variety of celebratory activities. The performances showcased cultural inheritance and attracted visitors from across the country with their diverse cultural and tourism experiences.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spring Festival consumption demonstrates resilience, vitality of Chinese economy
- Sparkling skies: Song Dynasty masterpiece comes to life
- AI Vibes: China's Spring Festival performance in a nutshell
- China's car rental market posts robust performance during Spring Festival holiday
- China's economy booming during Spring Festival holiday
- Spring Festival mirrors vitality of Chinese economy, society
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.