Train tickets go on sale for China's 2025 Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 14:10, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Train tickets for China's upcoming Spring Festival travel rush went on sale Tuesday, according to the country's railway operator.

The travel rush, also known as "Chunyun," is usually a period of high transportation demand as people return home for family reunions. The 2025 Chunyun will last from Jan. 14 to Feb. 22, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The company expected the country's railway network to transport 510 million passengers during this travel rush, up from 480 million registered during the 2024 Chunyun.

The Spring Festival, China's biggest traditional festival, will fall on Jan. 29 in 2025.

To boost transportation capacity during the 2025 Chunyun, the country will arrange up to 14,100 trains per day leading up to the festival and 14,200 trains after it.

Overseas passengers can register for online ticket purchases on China's official railway ticket-booking 12306 website and app.

