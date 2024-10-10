China's first hexagonal transportation hub in Suzhou under construction
Drone photo shows the facade of China's first hexagonal transportation hub complex - Suzhou South Railway Station in the Fenhu High-tech Zone, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
The complex is a convergence of railway services, including the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou Railway, the Nantong-Suzhou-Jiaxing-Ningbo Intercity Railway, and the Shuixiang Tourism Intercity Railway. Combined with the characteristics of Chinese garden architecture, it shows the beauty of Jiangnan, which literally translates into "land south of the (Yangtze) river".
