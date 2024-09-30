High-speed trains gear up for National Day Holiday travel rush

(People's Daily App) 15:00, September 30, 2024

As China's National Day holiday approaches, the railway sector is gearing up for a peak in passenger travel. The lights are on in the high-speed train depot in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, where trains are fully prepared and ready to depart, resembling a scene from a sci-fi blockbuster.

