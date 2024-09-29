Special floral displays adorn Beijing for upcoming National Day
Floral displays are placed along Chang'an Avenue to celebrate the upcoming National Day in Beijing, Sept. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
Tiananmen Square and Chang'an Avenue in Beijing have been decorated with flower displays ahead of the upcoming National Day holiday.
Floral displays are placed along Chang'an Avenue to celebrate the upcoming National Day in Beijing, Sept. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
People pose for photos in front of a floral display on Chang'an Avenue to celebrate the upcoming National Day in Beijing, Sept. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
People pose for photos in front of a floral display on Chang'an Avenue to celebrate the upcoming National Day in Beijing, Sept. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
