Special floral displays adorn Beijing for upcoming National Day

Ecns.cn) 14:23, September 29, 2024

Floral displays are placed along Chang'an Avenue to celebrate the upcoming National Day in Beijing, Sept. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

Tiananmen Square and Chang'an Avenue in Beijing have been decorated with flower displays ahead of the upcoming National Day holiday.

People pose for photos in front of a floral display on Chang'an Avenue to celebrate the upcoming National Day in Beijing, Sept. 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

