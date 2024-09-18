Various activities to fuel celebrations of National Day in Hong Kong
Posters themed on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China are hung on a street in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Zhihua)
HKSAR is planned to host over 400 activities to celebrate the upcoming National Day.
A Star Ferry decorated to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China sails at the Victoria Harbor in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Zhihua)
Posters themed on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China are hoisted on a flyover in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Zhihua)
