China opposes so-called British six-monthly report on Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:25, September 14, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has always opposed the UK's so-called "six-monthly report" which makes irresponsible comments on Hong Kong affairs, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

On Sept. 12, the UK government issued the so-called "Six-monthly report on Hong Kong: January to June 2024."

In response to a related query, spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing that since the return of Hong Kong, "one country, two systems" has been a success in Hong Kong, which is widely recognized.

The national security law in Hong Kong and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, as well as the improved electoral system, have enabled Hong Kong to enter a new stage in which it has restored order and is set to thrive, its security, democracy and people's freedoms and rights are under better protection, and it enjoys more promising prospects for development, Mao said.

Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs. It's been 27 years since Hong Kong's return and the UK must respect that fact and stop pointing fingers at Hong Kong affairs, Mao said.

