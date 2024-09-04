HKSAR chief executive attends ceremony to commemorate 79th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression

Xinhua) 13:17, September 04, 2024

HONG KONG, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Tuesday held a ceremony to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

The event, held at the Hong Kong City Hall Memorial Garden, included a rendition of the national anthem, ceremonial flag raising, a rifle volley by the police rifle squad, an observation of silence, and bowing in tribute.

John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, along with other senior officials, attended the ceremony. Lee later recalled on social media the solidarity and bravery of the Chinese nation against invasion, and reminded all to learn from history, cherish the hard-won peace, and work together for a better future.

In 2014, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress designated Sept. 3 as the Victory Day of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in remembrance of the resistance of Chinese people against Japanese aggression and to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the war.

The HKSAR government has been hosting official commemorative activities in Hong Kong correspondingly since then.

