Chinese mainland Olympians visit Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 16:28, August 30, 2024

Members of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Mainland Olympians delegation attend a welcome reception and banquet hosted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, Aug. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Thursday evening hosted a welcome reception and banquet for the visiting delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Members of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Mainland Olympians delegation attend a welcome reception and banquet hosted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, Aug. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government hosts a welcome reception and banquet for the visiting delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Aug. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government hosts a welcome reception and banquet for the visiting delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Aug. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Members of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Mainland Olympians delegation attend a welcome reception and banquet hosted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, Aug. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Members of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Mainland Olympians delegation attend a welcome reception and banquet hosted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, Aug. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Members of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Mainland Olympians delegation attend a welcome reception and banquet hosted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, Aug. 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)