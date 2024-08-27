Hong Kong holds Bauhinia forum to review development practice, explore sci-tech future

Xinhua) 09:45, August 27, 2024

HONG KONG, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday held a Bauhinia Culture Forum to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the launching ceremony of the Bauhinia Academician Lecture.

The event brought together experts, academicians, and leaders from various sectors, including representatives from the United States, Britain, Serbia, Indonesia, as well as the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao.

Together, they reviewed the glorious history since the founding of New China over the past 75 years and the successful practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong and Macao, and shared the entrepreneurial stories of scientists.

Addressing the Bauhinia Academician Lecture, Chen Qingquan, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that the importance attached to and urgent requirements by China for science and technology are unprecedented, China's care and expectations for scientists are unprecedented, and the opportunities for scientists to realize their ideal talents are unprecedented.

Hong Kong should give full play to its unique advantages and contribute to the development of China's new quality productive forces, Chen said.

