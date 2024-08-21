Conference on promoting China's peaceful reunification held in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Overseas Chinese World Conference for Promoting Peaceful Reunification of China was held Tuesday in Hong Kong.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, sent a congratulatory letter to the conference.

Wang said in the letter that compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan as well as overseas Chinese have long been opposing "independence" and promoting reunification. They have contributed to fostering exchanges across the Taiwan Strait in various fields, deepening the international community's commitment to the one-China principle and working toward China's peaceful reunification.

Wang encouraged compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan as well as overseas Chinese to keep pace with the trends of history, safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation and join hands in opposing "Taiwan independence" and promoting reunification.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event, stressing that the conference, gathering compatriots at home and abroad, will help advance the cause of opposing "independence" and promoting reunification.

Themed "Unswervingly promoting China's peaceful reunification and striving to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," the conference was hosted by the Hong Kong Association for Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China and attended by over 1,200 representatives.

The conference adopted the 2024 Hong Kong Declaration.

