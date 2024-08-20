Conference on promoting China's peaceful reunification to be held in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:10, August 20, 2024

HONG KONG, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Overseas Chinese World Conference for Promoting Peaceful Reunification of China will be held Tuesday in Hong Kong, making it the first Chinese city to hold the conference for the second time, the Hong Kong Association for Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China (HAPPRC) announced Monday.

Themed "Unswervingly promoting China's peaceful reunification and striving to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," the upcoming conference is expected to attract about 1,200 representatives from more than 50 countries and regions. A 2024 Hong Kong Declaration is expected to be announced.

HAPPRC Chairman Yao Zhisheng said at a press conference that the conference will highlight the important role of the successful practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong in promoting the reunification of the motherland, consolidate the strong will of overseas Chinese around the world to oppose "independence" and promote reunification, and demonstrate the bright prospects for cross-Strait integration.

Since 2000, a total of 21 overseas Chinese conferences on promoting China's peaceful reunification have been held in 16 countries and regions on six continents. In 2010, the conference was held in Hong Kong for the first time, during which the Hong Kong Declaration was adopted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)