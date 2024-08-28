Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees growing imports, exports

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows the entrance of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The import and export value of goods passing through the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge's Zhuhai port has exceeded 900 billion yuan (about 126.3 billion U.S. dollars), indicating that the mega transportation hub is becoming an important foreign-trade channel for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, according to local customs.

The total trade volume from its opening in October 2018 to July 2024 reached 902.19 billion yuan, with the port sending and receiving goods to and from all the 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions on the Chinese mainland.

According to customs statistics, it took two years for the Zhuhai port to accumulate the first 100 billion yuan of trade value, and another seven months to reach 200 billion yuan. The port's latest 100 billion yuan just took five months.

The bridge has become a fast channel for the import and export of high-value goods, fresh products for Hong Kong and Macao, and cross-border e-commerce parcels. It has also become a comprehensive logistics hub that drives the rapid integration and development of logistics, capital flow and information flow between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macao, according to customs.

