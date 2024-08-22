Macao SAR chief executive Ho says not to run for new term

MACAO, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that he will not participate in the upcoming election for the sixth-term chief executive.

In the statement, Ho expressed his deep gratitude to the central government, various sectors of Macao society, and residents for their trust and strong support over the past five years. He also extended thanks to all public servants for their close cooperation.

He noted that he and the fifth Macao SAR government had promoted Macao's diversified development, striven to build a new pattern of Macao's development, and reshaped Macao's new competitive advantages under the concept of "unity and efforts, change and innovation."

He expressed his profound feelings for Macao and emphasized that he had done his utmost for its development. However, due to health reason and considering Macao's long-term development, he decided not to participate in the election for the sixth-term chief executive.

He pledged to fully support the sixth chief executive and the Macao SAR government in governing according to law, thus working for the cause of "one country, two systems" and Macao's development.

