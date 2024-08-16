Int'l business rises in Macao's banking sector in Q2: monetary authority

MACAO, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Monetary Authority of Macao said on Thursday that the proportion of international business in the local banking sector had risen in the second quarter of 2024.

According to the authority, the share of international assets in total banking assets increased to 83.4 percent at the end of June from 83.3 percent at the end of March, while the share of international liabilities in total banking liabilities rose to 81.2 percent from 81.1 percent.

The statistics showed that non-local currencies continued to be the dominant denomination in international banking transactions. The Hong Kong dollar, the U.S. dollar, and the renminbi accounted for 32.1 percent, 41.0 percent, and 21.7 percent, respectively, of the total international assets, while their respective shares in total international liabilities were 37.4 percent, 36.7 percent, and 21.6 percent.

