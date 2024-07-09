Youngsters from HK, Macao participate in study tour in central China's Wuhan

Xinhua) 08:28, July 09, 2024

A youngster visits China Architecture Science and Technology Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 8, 2024. A group of youngsters from Hong Kong and Macao and guests participated in a study tour in Wuhan, jointly hosted by the Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., LTD. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Youngsters pose for a group photo at the China Architecture Science and Technology Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 8, 2024. A group of youngsters from Hong Kong and Macao and guests participated in a study tour in Wuhan, jointly hosted by the Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., LTD. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Youngsters try to assemble architecture model blocks at the China Architecture Science and Technology Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 8, 2024. A group of youngsters from Hong Kong and Macao and guests participated in a study tour in Wuhan, jointly hosted by the Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., LTD. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

