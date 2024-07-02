Fishing vessels take part in cruise to celebrate 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland
Fishing vessels take part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
Citizens wave Chinese national flags at a fishing vessel during a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
Fishing vessels take part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
Fishing vessels take part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
Fishing vessels take part in a cruise held by the Hong Kong Fishermen Consortium to celebrate the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
Photos
Related Stories
- Travel to mainland to be more convenient for non-Chinese permanent residents of HK, Macao
- Hong Kong launches series of activities to mark 27th anniversary of return to motherland
- 502 people across Hong Kong awarded by chief executive
- HKSAR anticipates surge in shopping spending to Hong Kong after mainland increases duty-free allowance
- China to raise duty-free limit for mainland visitors to HK, Macao
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.