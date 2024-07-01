502 people across Hong Kong awarded by chief executive

Xinhua) 09:01, July 01, 2024

HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Monday published the "2024 Honours List and Justices of the Peace appointments" in the gazette, in which a total of 502 people were honored and awarded by the chief executive this year.

According to reports, the award recipients come from different walks of life with diverse backgrounds. They have made significant contributions to Hong Kong, benefitting various domains and sectors of the community.

The honors include the Grand Bauhinia Medal, Gold Bauhinia Star, Silver Bauhinia Star, Distinguished Service Medals for Disciplined Services and the Independent Commission Against Corruption, and Bronze Bauhinia Star, among others.

A HKSAR government spokesperson said the chief executive expresses gratitude and extends congratulations to all award recipients, hoping they will continue to excel in their fields and serve the community.

The presentation ceremony for the awards will be held later this year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)