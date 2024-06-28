Home>>
China to raise duty-free limit for mainland visitors to HK, Macao
(Xinhua) 13:19, June 28, 2024
BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry announced Friday to raise the duty-free shopping quota for mainland visitors to Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions.
The Chinese mainland has consulted with Hong Kong and Macao under the Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA) to reach the decision, which will be included in the CEPA's trade in goods items, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
The Chinese mainland and Hong Kong signed the CEPA on June 29, 2003, followed by the CEPA between the mainland and Macao signed later that year on Oct. 17.
