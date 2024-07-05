Hong Kong service providers get easier access to mainland market

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland will unveil new measures to expand market access for service businesses and professionals from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

These measures will profit service sectors in which Hong Kong has a strong presence, such as law, finance, architecture and audiovisual services, spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference.

He made the remarks in response to a question about a recent agreement between the mainland and Hong Kong to further liberalize and enhance cooperation in services trade.

The agreement was reached following consultations among the commerce ministry, relevant departments and the HKSAR government under the Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA), according to an earlier statement issued by the ministry.

Signed between the mainland and Hong Kong in 2003, the CEPA has significantly facilitated trade liberalization in both goods and services.

Among the 160 services trade sectors classified by the World Trade Organization, the Chinese mainland has now opened up 153 to Hong Kong, according to the spokesperson.

