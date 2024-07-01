Macao SAR gov't thanks central gov't for facilitating travel of Macao permanent residents

Xinhua) 16:42, July 01, 2024

MACAO, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng on Monday expressed gratitude to China's central government, for once again introducing measures to benefit Macao.

China's immigration authorities announced on Monday that starting July 10, non-Chinese permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macao will be eligible to apply for special travel permits to enter the Chinese mainland.

According to the National Immigration Administration, permit holders will be allowed multiple entries into the mainland within a five-year validity period, with each stay not exceeding 90 days.

Ho described this move as an important manifestation of the country's wider opening-up policy, which will help support the MSAR's acquisition of overseas talent, consolidate Macao's status as a world center of tourism and leisure, and create even more favorable conditions to promote Macao's appropriate economic diversification.

The MSAR government said in a statement that it will fully assist with the implementation of the policy, work closely with the immigration authorities on security, and coordinate with the Zhuhai customs and immigration departments on relevant matters.

