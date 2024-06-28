Macao SAR gov't thanks central gov't for new duty-free measures

Xinhua) 14:22, June 28, 2024

MACAO, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng expressed gratitude on Friday on behalf of the Macao SAR government for the central government's newly introduced measures to increase duty-free allowance for personal luggage items brought in from Macao to the Chinese Mainland.

He pointed out that the new measures would stimulate tourism consumption growth and benefit more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Macao, injecting new momentum into the SAR's overall economic development.

A notice jointly released by the Ministry of Finance, the General Administration of Customs and State Taxation Administration said the new policy will apply to adult residents and visitors entering from Hong Kong and Macao whose personal belongings obtained overseas have a total value of no more than 12,000 yuan (about 1,683.8 U.S. dollars).

At ports with duty-free shops, the cap will be raised to 15,000 yuan, the notice said.

Ho remarked that this is an important measure taken by the central government in response to the demands of Macao society, once again demonstrating the central government's attention and care for Macao.

He added that the increase in the duty-free allowance would help promote tourism consumption growth and boost the local economy. This will benefit SMEs, including the retail sector, and aid the steady forward development of the overall economy of the Macao SAR.

Ho emphasized that the SAR government will continue to work hand in hand with all sectors of society to effectively implement the series of measures introduced by the central government, making the international metropolis of Macao's "golden name card" shine even brighter in gratitude for the central government's care and support.

