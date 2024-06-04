China's Macao honored as Culture City of East Asia 2025

MACAO, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) has been awarded the title of "Culture City of East Asia 2025," the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR government announced on Monday.

The office noted that the designation will serve as an opportunity to further enrich Macao's cultural content, improve the public cultural service system and infrastructure, and promote exchanges among civilizations.

The final evaluation of the title was held in May this year, according to the office.

The Culture City of East Asia program is an art and culture event launched by China, Japan, and South Korea. Each year, the three nations will name one or two cities from each country as the Culture Cities of East Asia to promote cultural exchanges and cooperation.

