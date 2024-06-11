Macao thanks central gov't for space program support

Xinhua) 15:52, June 11, 2024

MACAO, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government expressed gratitude to the central government for supporting and recognizing Macao's involvement in the national space endeavors, the SAR government noted on Tuesday via its website.

The China Manned Space Agency announced on Tuesday that 10 candidates, including eight space pilots and two payload specialists, have been selected for China's fourth batch of taikonauts and one payload specialist is from Macao.

The Macao SAR government highlighted this milestone as a breakthrough that stands as an honor for Macao and sends a powerful message of encouragement to the youth.

The selection underscores the central government's strong commitment to and support for technological innovation in Macao, propelling the region forward in the field of aerospace technology, said the SAR government.

The SAR government emphasized its commitment to aligning with national policies, strengthening collaboration with the central government and relevant departments, and deepening exchanges and cooperation in aerospace technology.

