HK, Macao, Taiwan compatriots vow to actively participate in new-round reform, opening up

Xinhua) 09:51, July 22, 2024

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- People from all walks of life in the special administrative regions (SAR) of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as Taiwan compatriots living on the mainland, have voiced their support for and enthusiasm for a resolution recently passed at a key plenum.

The 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China adopted the resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization at its third plenary session held in Beijing from Monday to Thursday.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong SAR, said the key plenum, focusing on the topic of further comprehensively deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernization, is of great significance for Hong Kong.

He called on all sectors in Hong Kong to take on their share of responsibilities, seize this opportunity, and make contributions to the country's modernization endeavors.

Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, said that Macao will further leverage the "one country, two systems" policy, capitalize on the region's strengths as an international cooperation platform, and strive for national rejuvenation through the advancement of Chinese modernization.

Embracing the new opportunities created by reform and opening up has become a consensus among the societies of both Hong Kong and Macao. National legislators and political advisors from the two regions said that the plenum has significantly bolstered confidence across various sectors in Hong Kong and Macao.

Taiwan business people and compatriots have also expressed their support for deepening reform and expanding opening up, showcasing their confidence in the mainland's development.

