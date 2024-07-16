Visitor arrivals to Hong Kong up 64 pct in first 6 months

Xinhua) 13:49, July 16, 2024

HONG KONG, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong recorded about 21 million visitor arrivals in the first half of 2024, up 64 percent compared to the same period 2023, the Hong Kong Tourism Board said on Tuesday.

The initial data announced by the tourism board showed that the number of visitors to Hong Kong in June reached 3.13 million, up 14 percent year-on-year.

In the first six months of 2024, about 16.1 million visitors arrived from the Chinese mainland, about 60 percent more than in the same period of 2023. Five million were non-mainland visitors, representing an 80 percent year-on-year increase. Overnight visitors accounted for 50 percent of all visitor arrivals during the period, staying for 3.2 nights on average.

A survey done by the tourism board showed that visitors were satisfied with their overall experience in Hong Kong. Overnight visitors rated Hong Kong 8.7 out of 10 for satisfaction from January to May, and 94 percent of visitors said they intended to revisit and recommend Hong Kong to others.

According to the survey, Tsim Sha Tsui, Temple Street and the Peak were some of the popular places visited among overnight visitors from January to May.

