Business delegation from Hong Kong eyes synergy, opportunties from visit to Hainan

HONG KONG, July 8 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of consular corps and business communities in Hong Kong has departed from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) for south China's Hainan Province on a 5-day visit to explore broader synergy between the two dynamic export hubs.

Prior to its departure, a launch ceremony was held at the Hong Kong International Airport, during which Li Yongsheng, deputy commissioner of the Commissioner's Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the HKSAR, also the organizer of the event, delivered a speech.

Hong Kong has the ability to play a greater role in strengthening the synergy and coordinated development between the Hainan Free Trade Port and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), Li said, hoping that through a fruitful visit, the members of the delegation would have a deeper understanding of the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port as well as the role of Hong Kong in that synergy.

David Whitwam, chairman of the New Zealand Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, told Xinhua that New Zealand and Hong Kong enjoy close trade ties, and that the Hong Kong market has a great demand for New Zealand's farm produce and beverages including dairy products.

A long-time resident in Hong Kong, Whitwam has been impressed by the rapid changes and vitality of Hong Kong, particularly thanks to a series of newly-rolled out preferential policies, such as starting from July 10, non-Chinese permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macao will be eligible to apply for special travel permits to enter the mainland, from which he sees unlimited opportunities for Hong Kong to link up with the Chinese mainland and beyond. He looks forward to more inspiration and broader business opportunities.

From Monday to Friday, the delegation will visit a few cities in Hainan, including Haikou, Wenchang, Qionghai, Danzhou, Changjiang and Sanya.

