Seminars held in Hong Kong to elaborate on CPC plenum guiding principles

Xinhua) 08:40, August 28, 2024

HONG KONG, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- A series of seminars were held in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) from Sunday to Tuesday to elaborate on the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

During the seminars, members of the central publicity delegation elaborated on the guiding principles from the third plenary session to representatives of central government agencies and Chinese companies in Hong Kong, members from the HKSAR government, and people from all walks of life, and exchanged views with representatives from various sectors including business, technology and academia.

Shen Chunyao, a member of the publicity delegation and director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said that he felt that people from all sectors in Hong Kong and the governance team cared about the guiding principles from the third plenary session, which fully reflected that they attach great importance to central government's major plans and national development, and hope that Hong Kong can play a role in it.

Also a member of the publicity delegation, Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao made in-depth elaborations on economic structural reform. He said that as Hong Kong enters a new stage of advancing from stability to prosperity, it needs more than ever to integrate into the tide of reform, actively align with national strategies and fully seize the historical opportunities brought about by national development. Hong Kong must strive to be a "super connector" and "super value-adder" under the strong support of the motherland while being closely connected to the world, writing more chapters about the success of "one country, two systems".

John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, attended the seminars, saying that participants and members of the public have benefited greatly by having more profound understanding of the guiding principles from the third plenary session.

"Hong Kong will achieve better development through further reforms, including further leveraging its distinctive advantages of enjoying strong support of the motherland and being closely connected to the world under 'one country, two systems' principle, as well as constantly striving innovative breakthroughs in policies, mechanisms and systems, and continuously reinforcing and enhancing its own advantages in the process of promoting its own development and highly integrated development with the mainland," he said.

Zheng Yanxiong, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee, and of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, and the director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, said that the resolution of the third plenary session relating to Hong Kong has a very heavy weight, showing the central government's care, favor and high hopes for Hong Kong. It will provide a strategic pivot for Hong Kong to better play its unique role and bring new major opportunities in the new stage of advancing from stability to prosperity, he said.

The seminars were broadcast live to allow the public to have a deeper understanding of the guiding principles from the third plenary session.

