Seminars on CPC plenum guiding principles inspire development momentum in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:32, August 29, 2024

HONG KONG, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Seminars were held recently in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on guiding principles of the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), inspiring development momentum in the HKSAR.

During the seminars, the guiding principles were elaborated to audiences from all walks of life.

"History has shown that Hong Kong has always played a positive role in the country's reform and opening-up drive," said Chief Executive of the HKSAR John Lee. Hong Kong will work hard to promote the high-quality development of the country and itself, and the Chinese-style modernization, he said.

The HKSAR government will make vigorous efforts to make Hong Kong an international talent hub, said Chan Kwok-ki, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government.

Financial Secretary of the HKSAR government Paul Chan underscored the need to advance coordinated sci-tech innovation with the mainland, and urged a sense of responsibility, while working in a down-to-earth manner.

Hong Kong business community should play an active role in further deepening reforms comprehensively and make greater efforts to strengthen international connections, said Wingco Lo, president of the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is well-positioned to spearhead the development of new quality productive forces and new industrialization, said Sunny Tan, chairman of the Hong Kong Productivity Council, stressing the need to promote high-end, intelligent and green transformations of industries.

